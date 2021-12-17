Katrina Kaif Dedicates Her New Instagram Profile Picture To This Mushy Moment With Husband Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif is now enjoying marital bliss with her husband Vicky Kaushal. The actress tied the knot with Vicky in an intimate yet dreamy ceremony in Rajasthan. The couple has been sharing some breath-taking pictures since then from their wedding ceremony on their social media handles. Now much to the happiness of their fans, Katrina has also changed her Instagram profile picture to a beautiful picture with Vicky.

Talking about the same, the said picture which is now the Instagram display picture of Katrina Kaif was shared by her and Vicky along with their first set of wedding pictures. The picture has the lovely couple sharing a mushy moment. The two can be seen looking at each other presumably after tying the knot. Vicky and Katrina pose for the enthralling picture against the backdrop of the sunlight. Some of the fans had also observed that the Mere Brother Ki Dulhan actress' Kajal looks smudged from the corner of her eyes in the picture hinting that she may have cried before this moment. Take a look at their pictures that also had Katrina's current Instagram display picture on the last slide.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's mutual gratitude message while sharing their wedding pictures read as, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together." Apart from this, Vicky and Katrina also shared some delightful pictures from their Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies along with pictures wherein they have given tribute to the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress' mother's heritage.

Katrina Kaif had opted for a red Sabyasachi lehenga for her special day and looked nothing less than a visual delight in the same. Her stylist and close friend Anaita Shroff Adjania revealed to Pinkvilla stating that the Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani actress always dreamt of wearing red at her wedding. Anaita had said, "The planning was going on for months. Everything was pretty organic. We would sit together, talk and ideate but the actual fieldwork and execution were done in a short span, pretty close to the wedding." The stylist also added that even Katrina's Kaleeras was customized for her special day.