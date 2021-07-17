Katrina Kaif-Fawad Khan's Shelved Film Raat Baaki To Be Revived With Yami Gautam & Pratik Gandhi: Report

In 2016, it was reported that director Aditya Dhar is planning to cast Fawad Khan and Katrina Kaif in a love story titled Raat Baaki. However due to reasons best known to the makers, the project never saw the light of the day. Reports suggested that the film has been shelved.

However now, it looks like after five years, the makers are keen to revive this project but with a different star cast. As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, Aditya has decided to revive Raat Baaki with Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi.

A source told the news portal, "In 2016, Aditya Dhar was planning a film titled Raat Baaki with Katrina Kaif and Fawad Khan, however, that script was put on backburner following the growing political tension between India and Pakistan. Aditya has decided to revive that project with Yami and Pratik, as it's a script close to his heart. However, he will just be producing it with Ronnie and the direction will be taken care off by someone else."

Yami Gautam To Star In Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury's Investigative Drama Titled LOST

The report further stated that earlier Aditya was suppose to helm this film, however, he is tied up with his upcoming ambitious superhero film, Vicky Kaushal-starrer Ashwatthama. So now, he has decided to just revive the story of Raat Baaki with a fresh cast and a new director.

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW! Gashmeer Mahajani: Guru Dutt's Pyaasa Made A Mountain Of Difference To Me

Reportedly, the film will also get a new title now, as the makers want to position it as a fresh subject, and not something that one was aware of in the past. One hears that an official announcement about this film is on the way soon.

Speaking about Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi, it would be interesting to watch this new pair on screen.