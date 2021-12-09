Katrina Kaif Fulfils Her Dream; She Had Said She Wanted To Get Married In A Haveli In A Royal Indian Style

Twitter is flooded with congratulatory tweets for Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. As per reports, the duo was supposed to tie the knot today around 3:30 pm and even though, they have not shared any wedding picture yet, netizens are assuming that they must have taken the pheras by now. Amid all the guessing game, an old statement of Katrina has been going viral on Twitter, wherein she had expressed her wish to get married in a royal Indian style.

In 2012, ZoomTV had tweeted, "Katrina: I want to get married in a haveli in a royal Indian style."

Katrina: I want to get married in a haveli in a royal Indian style #zoOmTV — @zoomtv (@ZoomTV) May 18, 2012

After this tweet started circulating on Twitter, netizens congratulated Katrina for living her dream in the most beautiful way.

A netizen wrote, "Making her dreams come true. Can't be more happy for my princess. My idol #KatrinaKaif."

"Omfg she really did get her dream wedding," tweeted another netizen.

"How dreams become reality one day. Finally, she is living her dream," tweeted one more user.

On a related note, reports suggest that Vicky enter the wedding venue on horseback whereas, Katrina made a royal entry in a palanquin. The couple will reportedly wed in a glass mandap constructed in the fort premises, and the venue will be decorated with rustic floral elements.

Netizens are desperately waiting to see their wedding pictures, but we are not sure if Vicky or Katrina will share their wedding pictures anytime soon on their social media accounts.