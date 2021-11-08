Viral Pictures: Katrina Kaif Gets Mehendi Applied In Bridal Avatar; Here Is The Truth Behind Her Photos

Ever since Diwali is over, rumours are rife that lovebirds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got engaged secretly in the presence of their families during the celebration of festival of lights. While neither Katrina nor Vicky has confirmed the rumour, netizens are quite curious to learn the truth about their rumoured wedding, which is supposed to take place in December.

Amid all the speculations, a bridal picture of Katrina Kaif is going viral on social, wherein she is seen getting mehendi applied on her hands by famous mehendi artist Veena Nagda.

OUCH! Did Katrina Kaif Go Under The Knife? Trolls Say Plastic Surgery And Botox Have Ruined Her Face

Veena Nagda has applied henna to many Bollywood actresses on their wedding. However, the viral pictures of Veena and Katrina are not from any wedding functions, but from a film's shoot.

The picture is quite old and dates back to 2006. Yes, you read it right! The viral pictures are from the sets of Akshay Kumar-starrer Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, wherein Katrina is getting mehendi applied on her hands for the climax of the film.

Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Had Their Roka Ceremony On Diwali?

With respect to work, Katrina's latest release Sooryavanshi has taken Bollywood by storm and has been doing wonders at the box office. Katrina will next be seen in Tiger 3, which also features Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles.

Earlier, Katrina and Salman were spotted in Turkey and Austria for the shoot of the film, and several pictures from the sets of Tiger 3 were surfaced on social media.

Katrina on the other hand, has been also keeping her fans updated with regular glimpses of her intense training session for the upcoming action flick.