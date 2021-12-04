Katrina Kaif Has Opted For THIS Luxurious Shoe Brand For Her Wedding With Vicky Kaushal?

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are rumoured to get married on December 9 in Rajasthan's Six Senses For Barwara in Sawai Madhopur and their fans are going berserk about the same. As their speculated d-day inches closer, several buzz surrounding their wedding has been coming up. The latest news is that Katrina has opted for a luxurious shoe brand to wear at her wedding.

According to a news report in Etimes, Katrina Kaif and her family has chosen to wear shoes from the luxury shoe brand Joy at her wedding with Vicky Kaushal. The report further mentioned that the shoes selected by the Mere Brother Ki Dulhan actress will be taken to her residence for the trails straight from a custom-made shoe shop from the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai. The brand is credited to have been designed footwear for several elite Bollywood celebs including superstar Amitabh Bachchan.

Katrina Kaif Preps For A Special Performance For Her Groom-To-Be Vicky Kaushal For Their Sangeet Ceremony?

Apart from this, the paparazzi have spotted designer Kunal Rawal's attires being dropped off at Vicky Kaushal's Oberoi Springs residence in Andheri, Mumbai. This may hint that the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor may have opted for Rawal's designs to wear at his wedding with Katrina Kaif. Designer Faluguni and Shane Peacock were also spotted arriving at the Tiger Zinda Hai actress' house along with their collections. This suggests that Katrina has zeroed in upon their designs for one of her ceremonies.

Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal's Wedding: Isabelle Kaif Greets The Paparazzi Ahead Of Duo's Rajasthan Wedding

Apart from this, fashion designer and Katrina Kaif's close friend Anaita Shroff Adjania was also spotted at her residence with several boxes and bags. This surely gives the proof of some extensive preparations for the wedding. The couple will be heading off to Rajasthan on December 5 to kickstart the rituals for their big fat wedding.

There are rumours floating by that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have already tied the knot yesterday (December 3) in a court marriage. The speculations further suggest that the marriage registrar was at the Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya actress' house itself as Vicky was spotted arriving there and left late at midnight. However, there is no confirmation of the same.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will be tying the knot on December 9 in Rajasthan. Before that, there will be a lavish Sangeet and Mehendi ceremony. The two have opted for a strict no-phone policy at the venue to keep their wedding private.