Katrina Kaif Is 'Unusually Excited' For Grocery Shopping At A Supermarket, Shares A Video

Katrina Kaif currently busy with the shoot for Tiger 3, is also enjoying her stay. The actress has been sharing videos and pictures from her stay in the foreign country. She recently took to her Instagram account and revealed that she loves supermarkets.

In the video, Katrina can be seen wearing a baby pink hoodie paired with blue denim. She opted for casual white sneakers and had her hair tied in a high ponytail. She can be seen roaming around a huge supermarket as she eyes different grocery items. She captioned the video as, "Anyone else as unusually excited for supermarkets as I am?"

Take a look at the video:

Earlier this week, Katrina bid farewell to Turkey's Cappadocia with an Instagram post. She shared a picture from a dinner with her host Yakup Dinler and wrote, "Bye bye cappadocia @dinleryakup thank u for all your hospitality @kayakapi."

On the other hand, Tiger 3 filming kicked off in Russia and then moved to Turkey. According to reports, the next schedule will be taking place in Austria. While Emraan Hashmi didn't confirm his casting in the film, he was seen heading for a shooting when the filming began.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 will see Salman return as Research and Analysis Wing agent alongside Katrina as Pakistani intelligence agent Zoya. Notably, Katrina is waiting for the release of Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar.