Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter And Siddhant Chaturvedi's Phone Bhoot To Release On July 15, 2022

Phone
Bhoot
starring
Katrina
Kaif,
Ishaan
Katter
and
Siddhant
Chaturvedi
went
on
floors
last
year
and
has
been
conversational
owing
to
the
popularity
of
the
horror-comedy
genre
and
its
interesting
casting
coup.
Now
the
makers
have
announced
the
release
date
of
this
film.
Phone
Bhoot
will
be
arriving
in
cinema
halls
on
July
15
next
year.
Directed
by
Gurmmeet
Singh,
written
by
Ravi
Shankaran
and
Jasvinder
Singh
Bath,
Phone
Bhoot
is
Excel
Entertainment's
newest
offering
after
Gully
Boy
and
Toofaan.
Founded
by
Ritesh
Sidhwani
and
Farhan
Akhtar,
Excel
Entertainment
has
over
the
years
brought
audiences
a
compelling
selection
of
content
that
has
seen
both
commercial
success
and
critical
acclaim.
The
production
house
has
also
ventured
into
the
creation
of
fine
original
content
for
the
OTT
universe.
Interestingly,
the
release
of
Phone
Bhoot
coincides
with
that
of
the
iconic
Zindagi
Na
Milegi
Dobara
that
released
on
15th
July
2011
and
marks
Katrina
Kaif,
Ishaan
and
Siddhant
Chaturvedi's
first
film
together.
Sprinkled
with
equal
doses
of
spook
and
laughter,
Excel
Entertainment's
Phone
Bhoot
is
all
set
to
ring
in
cinemas
near
you
on
the
15th
July,
2022.