Katrina Kaif Only Spoke In Punjabi During Her Wedding, Reveals Her Husband Vicky Kaushal's Cousin

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in a fairytale yet intimate ceremony in the Six Senses Fort Hotel in Rajasthan on December 9. While the couple has been dropping some delightful new pictures from their wedding ceremony with each passing day, now Vicky's cousin Dr Upasana Vohra and her husband Arunendra Kumar spoke about the marriage in their recent Instagram live video with the fans. During the same, Upasana revealed that Katrina had spoken only in Punjabi during the wedding.

Talking about the same, a fan asked Vicky Kaushal's cousin if his wife and actress Katrina Kaif spoke in Punjabi during the wedding. To this, Upasana Vohra said that the Mere Brother Ki Dulhan actress was only speaking in Punjabi during the wedding. Apart from this, she also spoke about the actress' family.

Vicky Kaushal's family called Katrina Kaif's family to be amazing. Apart from this, she also was all praises for Katrina as a person. Upasana can be seen telling in the video that the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress is a very good person and that she remembered all their names throughout the wedding ceremony. She further added that every one of them was living as one big family under one roof during the span of these three days. Take a look at the video.

Earlier, Dr Upasana Vohra and her husband Arunendra Kumar had also shared a video on their Youtube channel wherein they could be seen giving a tour of their hotel room in the Six Senses Fort. The couple showed a glimpse of the beautiful interiors of their vintage hotel room. Apart from this, they also showed the outside view of the hotel.

Designer Sabyasachi also shared the intricate details of the bride Katrina Kaif's wedding. He stated, "The bride Katrina Kaif @katrinakaif chose a traditional Indian red bridal look. She wears a classic Sabyasachi red bridal lehenga in handwoven Matka silk with fine Tilla work and embroidered revival zardozi borders in velvet. In homage to the groom's Punjabi roots, her veil is custom-trimmed with handmade Kiran. The lehenga is paired with bespoke bridal jewellery of uncut diamonds in 22k gold with hand-strung pearls from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery @sabyasachijewelry."