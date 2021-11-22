Katrina Kaif Overseeing All Her Wedding Preps With Vicky Kaushal's Family As Latter Is Keeping Busy?

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's rumoured wedding in the first week of December will probably be one of the biggest treats for their fans. While fans cannot wait for the speculated couple to announce it officially, a new development has been pouring in for their d-day with each passing day. The latest news is Katrina is overseeing all the wedding preparations as Vicky is keeping extremely busy with his professional commitments.

According to a news report in BollywoodLife, Katrina Kaif has taken a break from all her professional commitments barring out a few ad shoots or events to focus on her wedding preparations. The Mere Brother Ki Dulhan is spending this time paying attention to her wedding outfit trials and overlooking the decor of the new home that she and Vicky will be moving in soon. On the other hand, the same cannot be said about Vicky Kaushal.

The actor has locked his final wedding outfit but still has not gotten time to choose one. The Uri: The Surgical Strike actor has finalized three different looks for his wedding but is not getting time to focus on their trials due to his hectic professional commitments. The publication quoted a source to say, "His brother Sunny Kaushal and mother are the ones going nuts doing all the Tayaari-Shayari and keeping him updated about the same."

The news report added that however, Vicky Kaushal is not stressed or anxious about the fact that he cannot choose to focus on his wedding. The reason behind this is that his family and Katrina Kaif have been overseeing all the preparations around the same. The publication further quoted the source to add, "His mother and brother know his choices inside out. So with them taking care of every little detail, he has little to worry. Also, Katrina is in constant touch with Vicky's family and they are together finalising everything while Vicky is away for work."

It seems that Katrina Kaif is bonding well with her would-be in-laws when it comes to her special day with Vicky Kaushal. The couple will reportedly be tying the knot in the Six Senses Fort resort the Sawai Madhopur area in Rajasthan. The wedding ceremony will be taking place between December 5 and 7.