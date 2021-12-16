Katrina Kaif Planned Her Wedding Outfit For Months, Dreamt Of Wearing Red, Stylist Anaita Shroff Reveals

Katrina Kaif tied the knot in an intimate yet dreamy ceremony with Vicky Kaushal in Rajasthan on December 9. The actress looked like a visual delight in a red Sabyasachi Lehenga and now her stylist and close friend Anaita Shroff Adjania revealed that Katrina had been planning the attire for several months. She also added that Katrina dreamt of wearing the colour red on her special day.

Talking to Pinkvilla about the same, Anaita Shroff Adjania said, "It was Katrina's dream to wear red." Furthermore divulging about the planning for the outfit, Shroff added, "The planning was going on for months. Everything was pretty organic. We would sit together, talk and ideate but the actual fieldwork and execution were done in a short span, pretty close to the wedding." The stylist also said that even Katrina's Kaleeras was customized for her special day.

Earlier, Sabyasachi's official social media page gave some intricate details about Katrina Kaif's wedding outfit. They mentioned, "The bride Katrina Kaif @katrinakaif chose a traditional Indian red bridal look. She wears a classic Sabyasachi red bridal lehenga in handwoven Matka silk with fine Tilla work and embroidered revival zardozi borders in velvet. In homage to the groom's Punjabi roots, her veil is custom-trimmed with handmade Kiran. The lehenga is paired with bespoke bridal jewellery of uncut diamonds in 22k gold with hand-strung pearls from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery."

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal also shared some beautiful pictures from their Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies. The couple recently shared some more new sets of pictures wherein they can be seen looking madly in love and the Mere Brother Ki Dulhan actress paid tribute to her mother's heritage with the choice of her floral-printed saree that was also designed by Sabyasachi. The couple returned to Mumbai recently and will reportedly be shifting to their new lovenest in Juhu.

Reportedly, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will also be hosting a lavish reception ceremony for their industry friends at J W Mariott, Mumbai on December 20. The news portal BollywoodLIfe quoted a source as saying, "Vicky and Katrina are planning to host a grand reception despite Omicron threat in Mumbai. They will abide by all the rules by BMC and follow all the protocols on the same. They have decided to host the reception mostly in JW Marriot on December 20. Katrina and Vicky want to get back to work but before that, they want to finish all their wedding festivities and so they have decided on this date. Also, Christmas is largely celebrated by Katrina Kaif and the couple has planned to celebrate it together this time and so they want to keep the reception before Christmas."