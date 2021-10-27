Katrina Kaif Reacts To Her Wedding Rumours With Vicky Kaushal

Rumour mills were abuzz since yesterday (October 26) that actress Katrina Kaif will be tying the knot with her rumoured beau Vicky Kaushal in December this month. The news had sent their fans into a frenzy and congratulations already started pouring in for the speculated couple. Now the actress has finally reacted to these rumours.

Katrina Kaif spoke to BollywoodLife about the same and has rubbished all the rumours of her December wedding with Vicky Kaushal. Talking to the publication, the Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani actress stated that these rumours are not true and that she is not getting married to Vicky. She was also asked the reason behind these rumours to which the actress said, "That's a question I have had for the last 15 years."

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were spotted by the paparazzi on Tuesday night while visiting celebrity manager Reshma Shetty's office. Their public appearance had come amid fresh reports of a December wedding. A leading daily also claimed that their wedding outfits have also been finalised. Katrina and Vicky reportedly arrived and left in separate cars and pictures of the same went viral on social media.

Even though Katrina Kaif has now denied the rumours of her marriage to the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor, the latter had left fans excited when he had revealed to ETimes that he will get engaged soon the last month. In another interview, Vicky Kaushal had reacted to his engagement rumours saying, "The news was circulated by your friends (media). I'll get engaged soon enough when the time is right. Uska Bhi time Ayega (the time will come)."

Katrina Kaif had also attended the screening of Vicky Kaushal's recently released movie Sardar Udham. She also praised her rumoured beau's performance in the movie. Some other speculations surrounding the couple's wedding stated that they have locked Sabyasachi attires for their wedding and have also selected a venue in Rajasthan for their December wedding.

It seems that the fans will have to wait for some more time for Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal to confirm their wedding rumours. On the work front, Vicky has been garnering praises for his performance in Sardar Udham. While Katrina will be seen in the movie Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar.