Katrina Kaif Receives A Forehead Kiss From Vicky Kaushal In These New Pics From Their Pre-Wedding Festivities

Ever since Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got hitched, the newlyweds have been taking social media by storm by dropping some stunning pictures from their wedding album. After giving us a sneak-peek into their haldi, sangeet and mehendi ceremony, the duo has now shared a bunch of dreamy pictures from their pre-wedding festivities.

In the pictures shared by Katrina and Vicky on their respective social media handles, the Sooryavanshi actress looks captivating in a vintage-inspired couture sari with a trailing veil. Designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee revealed that Katrina paid tribute to her mother's British heritage during the pre-wedding festivities as she donned a pastel tulle sari which was embellished with hand-cut English flowers and sprinkled with semi precious gems and crystals. The ensemble took 40 artisans over 1800 hours to handcraft the intrinsic outfit. The actress accessorized her look with a statement uncut diamond choker detailed with opals and pale Russian emeralds and with matching earrings.

Vicky on the other hand, looked dapper in a pastel ashes of rose coloured bandhgala with trousers in Merino wool with Sabyasachi gold plated Bengal Tiger buttons and custom-made juttis. Both Katrina and Vicky captioned their pictures as, "To love, honour and cherish. 🤍."

Speaking about the set of photos shared by Katrina, the actress is sharing a candid moment with Vicky in the first click. In the second picture, she looks her happy best as she flaunts her dreamy outfit. Vicky is seen romantically gazing at his bride in the third photo while the final picture shows him giving her a forehead kiss.

Vicky took to his Instagram handle to share a picture in which he is seen kissing Katrina on her forehead and it's 'oh so romantic'.

Vicky and Katrina who were always tight-lipped about their relationship, tied the knot at the Six the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur district in Rajasthan. Their wedding was a low-key affair with the presence of family members, few close friends and some celebrities from Bollywood.