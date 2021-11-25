Katrina Kaif's Cheeks Gets Compared To Roads In Rajasthan By Cabinet Minister During A Public Event

A newly appointed Rajasthan minister named Rajendra Gudha's comment in his recent public appearance is grabbing several eyeballs. Gudha recently came on board as the new Cabinet Minister and in his latest public appearance, was asked about the condition of the bad roads in the state. On this, the minister assured the crowd that the roads in the state will be as 'smooth as Katrina Kaif's cheeks.'

The video showcases Rajendra Gudha saying that the roads should be made as smoothly as Katrina Kaif's cheeks, leaving the crowd into a frenzy. The crowd could be seen laughing, cheering and clapping to this reference about the Tiger Zinda Hai actress' cheeks. Take a look at the video that was shared by ANI.

#WATCH | "Roads should be made like Katrina Kaif's cheeks", said Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Singh Gudha while addressing a public gathering in Jhunjhunu district (23.11) pic.twitter.com/87JfD5cJxV — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2021

Meanwhile, the comment of Rajendra Gudha on Katrina Kaif's cheeks also got a divided reaction from the netizens. While some users took it sportingly, the others called it out in a bad taste. However, this was not the first time that an actress' cheeks were brought up by the politicians. Earlier, former Chief Minister of Bihar, Lalu Prasad Yadav had also made a similar comment about veteran actress Hema Malini's cheeks.

According to a news report in Spotboye, the Dream Girl actress had also spoken about the comment in the year 2019. Hema Malini had said, "It so happened that I was travelling from Patna to Nalanda for a show. The roads were so bad that I got delayed in reaching the venue. When I expressed my displeasure about the road conditions Laluji promised to make the roads as smooth as my cheeks. Why my cheeks? If politicians continue to bring in my cheeks as references to roads, my cheeks may soon begin to resemble those bumpy roads that are never smooth in spite of the promises."

Meanwhile, talking about Katrina Kaif, the actress is basking in the success of her recently released film Sooryavanshi. She will also be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan. Apart from this, Katrina also has the movie Phone Booth alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in her kitty. Fans will also see her in a girls' road trip movie titled Jee Le Zaraa alongside Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.