Katrina Kaif's COVID-19 Diagnosis Wouldn't Impact Salman Khan's Tiger 3 Shoot; Find Out Why

Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 has generated a lot of buzz in the media even before the official announcement of the film by the makers. With reports of Emraan Hashmi joining the cast as the main antagonist, fans are in for an action treat for sure!

Amid this, Katrina recently took to her Instagram page to inform her fans that she has tested positive for COVID-19. As soon as the actress shared this news, her well-wishers and colleagues wished her a speedy recovery while some started speculating the fate of Tiger 3 which recently went on floors in Mumbai. Katrina is currently under home quarantine, however her absence will not impact the Salman Khan starrer.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, the shooting of Tiger 3 is happening as planned with Salman Khan at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai. The superstar is currently wrapping up his solo portions for the film.

The news portal quoted a trade source as saying, "Katrina shot for Tiger 3 a week back and is scheduled to join again from the end of April for a few days. This was always a part of the original shooting plan of the film, so there is no delay in the shoot of Tiger 3. Right now, Salman is finishing his solo portions with Maneesh and the shoot is going on in full swing."

The source further said that the makers are making sure the implementation of all the COVID-19 protocols inside the premises of the studio.

"From constant sanitisation, to compulsory mask and Covid-test at regular interval for the cast and crew, Aditya Chopra is following strict measures on the set to be safe and avoid any sort of lapse. All the sets and equipment's are also sanitised multiple times to curb the possibility of virus spread. All the govt. prescribed guidelines are being strictly adhered to on the sets," the source told the news portal.

Earlier on Tuesday (April 6, 2021), Katrina had posted on her social media, "I have tested positive for Covid-19. Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I'm following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately too. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care."

With respect to films, Katrina Kaif has an interesting year ahead with some much-awaited projects in her kitty. This includes Salman Khan's Tiger 3, Siddhant Chaturvedi-Ishaan Khatter starrer Phone Bhoot and Sriram Raghavan's next with Vijay Sethupathi.

