Katrina Kaif's Mehendi Has Her Husband Vicky Kaushal's Name? Fans Turn Detective

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in a dreamy and intimate ceremony in Rajasthan on December 9. The couple has been enjoying marital bliss ever since then and has been sharing some beautiful wedding pictures of theirs on social media. Recently, Katrina broke the internet after she shared a breathtaking picture of her Mehendi. Needless to say, while fans could not stop gushing over the same, they were also quick to don the detective's hat and hunt for her husband Vicky's name in her hand.

Now, it looks like one of the fan clubs of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif on Instagram have been successful in doing so. The page shared a close-up picture of the Mere Brother Ki Dulhan actress' hand wherein one can see Vicky's name etched on the ring finger of her right hand. The Uri: The Surgical Strike actor's name can be seen written in a very discreet manner within small circles and only those with sharp eyes would be able to spot them. Well, it must be said that the fans' dedication is laudable that they quickly spotted the groom's name quickly in Katrina's hands. Take a look at the post.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal also sent the internet into a frenzy after they shared a beautiful picture of them holding each other's hands. Talking about the same, the Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani actress took to her Instagram story to share a picture of her hand being intertwined with her husband Vicky Kaushal's hand. One can see Katrina's Mehendi and Choodha clad hands. She captioned the same stating, "Home" along with a red heart emoji. One can see a glimpse of the sea from their balcony or windowpane from where the picture seems to have been captured. This may mean that the couple has now shifted to their new home in Juhu that has a stunning view of the sea. Vicky also shared the same picture with a white heart sticker. Take a look at the same that was shared by one of their fan clubs on Instagram.

Katrina Kaif also prepared a tasty Halwa for her Pehli Rasaoi ceremony. Katrina and Vicky Kaushal will now reportedly be hosting a lavish reception ceremony for their industry friends. They are speculated to be collaborating for some brand endorsements too.