Katrina Kaif's Rumoured Exes Salman Khan And Ranbir Kapoor Gifted Her THESE Lavish Gifts On Her Wedding?

Katrina Kaif tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal in an intimate yet dreamy ceremony in Rajasthan. The couple entered marital bliss in the presence of their close family and friends. However, the latest buzz is that the bride Katrina was gifted some lavish presents for her wedding day and that too by her rumoured exes, Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor.

According to a news report in BollywoodLife, superstar Salman Khan who was speculated to be dating Katrina Kaif a few years ago gifted her a luxurious Range Rover worth Rs 3 crore for her wedding. Even after their parting ways, the two share a close friendship wherein Katrina is also good friends with Salman's family. They are also one of the most adored on-screen pairs in the industry and will soon be sharing the screen space in the much-awaited movie Tiger 3.

Apart from Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor who was rumoured to have been dating Katrina Kaif between the years 2010 and 2016, reportedly gifted her a diamond necklace worth Rs 2.7 crore. Talking about their speculated relationship, Ranbir and Katrina were said to fall in love while shooting for the movie Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani. The two also shared the screen space in movies like Rajneeti and Jagga Jasoos. However, they parted ways in the year 2016. Despite rumours of an ugly breakup and Katrina not wanting any songs of Ranbir playing in her Sangeet ceremony, this news of Ranbir gifting her a diamond necklace can only prove that the former couple is on good terms now.

The news report further stated that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif also received extravagant gifts from many of their industry friends. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan who has worked with Katrina in films like Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Zero has reportedly gifted her a painting worth Rs 1.5 lakh. Alia Bhatt who is also a close friend of Katrina's and has also worked with Vicky in Raazi has gifted the newlyweds a box full of perfumes worth lakh of rupees. Not only this, Katrina's Bang Bang co-star Hrithik Roshan gifted her husband a swanky BMW GR10 R worth Rs 3 lakh. One also hears that Katrina gifted her doting husband Vicky a luxurious apartment worth Rs 15 crore.