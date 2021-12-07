Katrina Kaif's Wedding Attire Not To Be Revealed Until Her Marriage Due To NDA Arrangement With Designers?

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are just days away to enter marital bliss and preparations are in full swing for the same. The couple will be tying the knot at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur on December 9. However, the duo has left no stone unturned to keep the various details surrounding their wedding under wraps. The latest is the bride-to-be Katrina's wedding Lehenga that has not been divulged yet. The reason behind this is the strict non-disclosure agreement (NDA) signed with the designers.

According to a news report in Etimes, a source revealed to them stating, "Even designers don't know what is she is going to be given by her stylist. This is all part of the NDA that has been put in place. We don't know much." However, according to the reports that have been passing by, Katrina Kaif will be opting for a Sabyasachi attire for her d-day that is almost the favourite of all the Bollywood biggies for their wedding. The reports also stated that there are rumours that the Mere Brother Ki Dulhan actress has opted for a pastel green lehenga for her special day.

The publication had earlier quoted a source to reveal, "Their wedding outfits are being designed by Sabyasachi. They are currently in the process of choosing fabrics for the same; Katrina has chosen a raw silk number for her ensemble, which is going to be a lehenga." Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif already made a beautiful appearance in a cream-coloured saree by Arpita Mehta for a ritual in Vicky Kaushal's fans. The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress was also spotted wearing an Anamika Khanna deep yellow traditional suit as she left for the airport on her way to Jaipur. Needless to say, now fans are super excited to know which designer's outfit does the actress choose for her special day.

Meanwhile, talking about the menu, it was earlier reported that exotic vegetables and fruits have been brought from the Thailand, Philippines and Taiwan for the wedding and that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have curated the menu keeping in mind the guest list and especially the family members who are not from India. An insider source revealed to India.com stating, "Some of the items include Asparagus (cost 2500/kg - 30 kgs), Avocadoes (cost, 1500/kg - 100 kgs), among many others. On the other hand, red bananas, spinach, cabbage, and mushrooms have been imported from Karnataka. A truck from Karnataka reached the venue on Monday and a lavish spread has been planned for the grand 3-day affair at the resort starting today."