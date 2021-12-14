Fab Or Drab? Katrina Kaif's Wedding Look Leaves Netizen In Two Thoughts

While there's no denying that Katrina Kaif looked heavenly gorgeous on her wedding day, netizens feel that the actress would have opted for a better lehenga for her big day. Yesterday, when the Instagram handle of Sabyasachi shared the bridal portraits, netizens shared their thoughts on Katrina's lehenga.

A netizen wrote, "The wedding trousseau is beautiful as it could be. However I don't know why but I feel something is lacking in Katrina's face. Despite wearing such heavy jewellery and makeup, she looks bland. Kat looked better in reel wedding looks than real wedding one."

Another netizen wrote, "I don't understand women clothes but I am a photographer and I think she could have got this from chadni chowk at a much cheaper price. It's nothing unique or special."

"Nothing impressive...... Sabyasachi has done better designs than this," commented one more user on Katrina's bridal portraits.

While some felt that the wow factor was missing from Katrina's lehenga, others could not stop raving about her traditional wedding look.

"Wow ,Katrina looks like a princess straight out of a mughal painting," wrote an Instagram user.

Another user wrote, "Fabulous job done by @sabyasachiofficial it's one of the best I have ever seen after @anushkasharma 's bridal outfit."

"Katrina's wedding outfit pick tells so much about her simplicity. She certainly doesn't like being loud and that's what makes her rare and special. She looked simple and vivacious," wrote a netizen.

Katrina and Vicky Kaushal got married on December 9, 2021, in Rajasthan. Their wedding was attended by their family members and limited friends from the industry.

(Social media posts are unedited.)