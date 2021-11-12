katrina-kaif-says-she-was-conscious-about-the-way-she-looked

In her recent tete-a-tete with Cosmopolitan India, actress Katrina Kaif confessed that she used to be conscious of her looks and revealed how her definition of beauty has evolved over the years.

Katrina who launched India's first celebrity makeup brand Kay Beauty, revealed that she grew up thinking that there is just one kind of beauty, and it was what she saw in the magazines, and if one didn't conform to that, then one didn't cut it.

"I used be rather conscious about the way I looked because I felt like I didn't quite fit in. Today, people might find that admission a little strange, but back then, I felt that there were things about my features that were not 'perfect'. I realise now that I was the one putting this pressure on myself," said the Ek The Tiger actress.

Katrina Kaif To Wear This Designer's Lehenga On Her Wedding? Reports

Katrina further stated that owing to the same reason, she personally choose the girls for the Kay campaigns.

"I'm not searching for people who look 'different', I just realise that each and every single person in the world is different. There is no one type of beauty-no specific skin tone or shape or features...every single person is unique and that's what I want to show," asserted Katrina.

Sooryavanshi Day 7 Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif's Film Has A Fantastic Week

With respect to work, Katrina was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, alongside Akshay Kumar. She will next be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi and Jee Le Zara alongside Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. While no details about the film have been made public, reportedly, the film will go on floors in 2022.