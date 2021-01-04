Katrina Kaif Sets Off Dating Rumours As She Deletes Pic With Vicky Kaushal's Reflection

Katrina And Vicky Spotted During Diwali Celebrations

The romance rumours first sparked when the duo was spotted together at the screening of Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, followed by several appearances at birthday bashes. Vicky and Katrina also attended Isha Ambani Piramal's Holi bash together and were often seen celebrating festivals together. Meanwhile, they haven't confirmed or denied their dating rumours.

Katrina Kaif Will Be Seen In Sooryavanshi & Phone Bhoot

On the work front, Katrina is waiting for the release of Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. The film starring Akshay Kumar was set to release in March 2020, but was delayed indefinitely due to the pandemic. The theatres have reopened with 50% capacity, however, the makers are yet to reveal the new release date. Kaif will also be seen in Phone Bhoot co-starring Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Vicky Kaushal Will Be Seen As Sardar Udham Singh In Upcoming Film

Vicky, on the other hand, has several films in the making including Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham Singh. The actor was busy shooting for the film in 2019 and early 2020 before the pandemic hit. Kaushal reportedly is gearing up for his next film, which is set to be a biopic. Once again he will be seen as an army officer, playing the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The Uri actor will also be seen alongside Manushi Chhillar, in an untitled project.