Katrina Kaif Shares Beautiful Birthday Wish For Shweta Bachchan, Calls Her Loveliest Human Being

Amitabh Bachchan's daughter and author Shweta Bachchan is celebrating her birthday today. While wishes have been pouring in for Shweta by some of her family members and fans, Katrina Kaif also joined the bandwagon and shared a beautiful birthday wish for her. For the unversed, Katrina and Shweta also share a close bond and were a part of an advertisement campaign.

Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram story to share a lovely picture of Shweta Bachchan. The columnist can be seen looking lovely in black attire and radiant makeup. The Mere Brother Ki Dulhan actor also shared a heartwarming note for her with the same.

Katrina Kaif called Shweta Bachchan the 'loveliest human' and hoped for all of her dreams to come true. She added two red heart emojis in the post. Take a look at the post shared by the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actor.

Apart from this Shweta Bachchan also received a heartfelt birthday wish from her father and megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The actor shared a collage of their photoshoot pictures. The collage has a black and white picture of the actor posing with Shweta along with a throwback picture of the father-daughter duo.

While Shweta Bachchan's brother and actor Abhishek Bachchan also had the most adorable birthday wish for her. He shared a throwback picture with her from their childhood. The picture has a little Abhishek and Shweta on their father's lap. He captioned the same stating, "Happy birthday to the big sis. Love you." Take a look at both wishes.

Meanwhile talking about Katrina Kaif's journey on the work front, the actor will soon be seen in the film, Phone Booth. Katrina will be seen alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in the movie. The fans of the actor are also in for rejoicing as her much-awaited movie, Sooryavanshi will finally be releasing in the theatres after a long delay owing to the pandemic.

Katrina Kaif will be pairing up with Akshay Kumar for the film and fans are eager to see their infectious chemistry once again. The film will be releasing on April 30. Apart from that, the actor will start shooting for the movie, Tiger 3.