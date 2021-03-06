Katrina Kaif Shares Her Childhood Picture During Her Chat Session And It’s Too Adorable To Miss

Katrina Kaif enjoys a massive fan-following on social media, courtesy of her sharing some fun moments from her personal and professional sphere. Much to the happiness of her fans, the actor recently conducted a chat session wherein she was quipped with several interesting questions from her followers. However, one of her answers clearly stole the show wherein Katrina went on to share an adorable childhood picture of hers.

One of the fans asked the actor to share a childhood picture of hers during the chat session. Katrina Kaif immediately shared a super cute picture of hers from her childhood days wherein she can be seen sporting an elated smile for the camera. Furthermore, a young Katrina can be seen donning white attire with two ponytails. The actor captioned the same stating, "Das Me." Take a look at the same.

Apart from that, Katrina Kaif obliged her fans by answering almost all of their questions. The actor was quipped about the next film that she is working on. The Ek Tha Tiger shared fan art of her upcoming Phone Booth as a reply to the question. When one of the users asked the actor to share an unseen picture of herself, she was quick to share a mirror selfie.

Katrina Kaif also obliged a fan's request and shared an unseen selfie with her sister Isabelle Kaif. The Tiger Zinda Hai actor also went on to share a workout video of hers after a fan's request for the same. Apart from that, Katrina was asked about her favourite holiday destination. To this, she replied that she loves to visit any place with sun, sand and beach. She also shared a glimpse of her healthy breakfast after a fan's request. Katrina was also asked about the last time when she got upset. Channelling her sense of humour, she replied that she got upset when her Phone Bhoot co-star Ishaan Khatter cheated during their game of badminton. She also shared a video of the same. Take a look at the compilation of the actor's answers during her chat session.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif's upcoming film, Phone Booth will see her collaborate with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi for the first time. The film will be helmed by Gurmmet Singh. The actor has also begun prepping for the third instalment of the Tiger franchise.

