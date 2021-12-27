Katrina Kaif Shares A Warm Birthday Wish For Salman Khan, Lauds His Love, Light And Brilliance

Superstar Salman Khan celebrates his 56th birthday today (December 27). On this occasion, his fans and friends from the industry have been showering him with loads of warm birthday wishes. The latest to wish him is actress and the actor's speculated former ladylove, Katrina Kaif.

Katrina Kaif took to her social media handle to share a beautiful birthday wish for Salman Khan. The Mere Brother Ki Dulhan actress shared a dapper black and white picture of Salman on her Instagram stories. Katrina then captioned the same stating, "@BeingSalmanKhan the Happiest Birthday to you. May all the love, light, brilliance you have be with you forever." Take a look at the actress' birthday wish for the Hum Saath Saath Hai actor.

It is not a hidden fact that Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are one of the most adored onscreen pairs in Bollywood. Fans are now waiting with bated breath to witness them creating magic together again in Tiger 3. The duo has shot for the same in international locales like Russia, Turkey and Austria and another schedule in Mumbai. Now the latest buzz is that Salman and Katrina will also be shooting for the last leg of the movie in Delhi.

Tiger 3: Salman Khan And Katrina Kaif To Head To Delhi To Shoot The Last Schedule Of The Movie

It was earlier reported that a source close to the movie told Pinkvilla that Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will be heading off to Delhi in mid-January and the shooting will be of a 15-day schedule. The source added that Salman and Katrina will be shooting at real-life locations and preparations for an efficient filming process is currently underway. The crew is reportedly working extensively to ensure that the crowd that will be gathered to see the two will be managed smoothly and a strict security system is also in place to ensure that the looks of Salman and Katrina do not get leaked from Tiger 3.

Katrina Kaif's Rumoured Exes Salman Khan And Ranbir Kapoor Gifted Her THESE Lavish Gifts On Her Wedding?

The movie will be helmed by Maneesh Sharma and will be produced by Yash Raj Films. It will be starring Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist reportedly. On the work front, Salman Khan has movies like Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and the No Entry sequel on his kitty. While Katrina Kaif will be seen in movies like Merry Christmas, Phone Booth and Jee Le Zaraa.