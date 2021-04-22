World Earth Day: Katrina Kaif Shares A Powerful Post With A Throwback Picture

Today April 22 marks World Earth Day that is dedicated to spreading awareness on the importance and the conservation of Earth and its natural resources. Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif took to her social media handle to share a powerful post on the occasion. Not only that but the actor also shared one of her intense throwback picture from an earlier photo shoot.

Talking about the same, Katrina shared a picture wherein she can be seen sporting a fierce expression. The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actor looks stunning in a low-cut mid-slit kaftan like deep purple attire with fringes. She paired up the look with huge silver bracelets in both of her hands. However, it was her caption that was simply unmissable.

The Ek Tha Tiger actor stated this picture was taken in one of the most beautiful places on Earth. Katrina further mentioned that she now appreciates days like these wherein one could be out there in nature. She also shared two hard-hitting quotes dedicated to Earth. She shared the quote of Ralph Waldo Emerson that said, "Nature always wears the colours of the spirit." Apart from that, the Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya actor also shared the quote of scientist Albert Einstein that said, "Look deep into nature and you will understand everything better." Take a look at her post.

Meanwhile, earlier Katrina had let her fans breathe a sigh of relief as she had taken to her social media handle to inform them that she has recovered from COVID-19. The actor had been on a recovery spree from the virus for the last few days. She shared a beautiful picture of hers in yellow attire. The Tiger Zinda Hai actor then captioned it stating, "everyone who checked up on me thank u , it was really sweet felt a lot of love." Take a look at the same.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will soon be seen in the movie Sooryavanshi. The movie will also be starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role and will be helmed by Rohit Shetty. Apart from that, she will be seen in Phone Booth alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.