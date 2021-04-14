Katrina Kaif Shares A Happy Selfie While Recovering From COVID-19, See Pic

Katrina Kaif is currently recovering from COVID-19 and is under home quarantine. However, it seems like that has not deterred the actor's spirit as she took to her social media handle to share a beautiful selfie of herself. She also had an apt caption for the picture.

Talking about the same, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actor shared a lovely selfie of herself wherein she can be seen sans makeup donning an oversized hoodie t-shirt. Katrina flaunts her flawless skin along with her cool t-shirt that has the words 'Over over oversized' written on it. Her wavy locks further make the picture delightful. She captioned the same stating, "Just me for company" along with a smiley emoji. Take a look at the picture shared by the Tiger Zinda Hai actor.

Meanwhile, earlier in the month of April, Katrina had taken to her social media account to inform her fans of her being tested positive for COVID-19. The actor's statement read as "I have tested positive for COVID-19. Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately too." For the unversed, the Mere Brother Ki Dulhan actor tested positive for COVID-19 a few days after her rumoured beau and actor Vicky Kaushal tested positive for the same.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif Tests Positive For COVID-19

On the work front, Katrina had announced to her fans some days back that she is happy to head back on the sets of her upcoming project. Speculations began of the actor starting the shoot of her much-awaited movie Tiger 3. The film has been in the buzz right since its inception and the latest buzz surrounding the same is that actor Ranvir Shorey has also reprised his role for the same from the first instalment of the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer.

Also Read: Isabelle Kaif Reveals One Acting Tip That Katrina Kaif Gave Her; 'Everything Should Be A Little Exaggerated'

Katrina will also be seen in the movie Sooryavanshi wherein she will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar. The film will be helmed by Rohit Shetty and also has a cameo by Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn. Apart from that, the actor will be seen in the film Phone Booth opposite Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.