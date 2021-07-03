Katrina Kaif Flaunts Her Different 'Moods' In Her Latest Adorable Post

Katrina Kaif took to her social media handle to share an adorable post. The actress can be seen posing in different endearing expressions in the same. Not only this, but the actress also had an apt caption for the post.

Talking about the same, Katrina can be seen sporting a striped purple t-shirt that she has paired up with matching pants. The Mere Brother Ki Dulhan actress has further tied her hair to a ponytail and has opted for elegant earrings. She can also be seen posing while sitting on the floor in some of the pictures. Take a look at the same.

Meanwhile, Katrina had earlier shared a delightful selfie of herself, much to the happiness of her fans. The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress can be seen sporting a dark blue attire and flaunting her wavy curls in the same. She captioned the same stating, "Chill From Home" along with a butterfly and blue heart emoji. Take a look at the post.

Katrina Kaif will soon be seen in the movie Phone Booth alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi on the work front. She will also be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan. The actress has reportedly started shooting for the same.

Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal To Make Their Relationship Official? Is Karan Johar Behind Their Big Decision?

Apart from this, Katrina Kaif has also been in the news because of her rumoured relationship with actor Vicky Kaushal. According to a news report in Prabhat Khabar, Katrina and Vicky are planning to make their relationship official on Karan Johar's famous talk show Koffee With Karan. The media portal had reported that Karan was quite keen to have Vicky and Katrina as their first couple guest in the next season. It is to be seen if the rumoured couple is really gung-ho about taking this big step but none have acknowledged their relationship.

Katrina Kaif Upset After Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Made Her Relationship With Vicky Kaushal Public?

Not only this but Vicky Kaushal was also seen exiting Katrina Kaif's house recently. Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor had also made Vicky and Katrina's relationship official in a recent interview. In a conversation with Renil Abraham on Zoom's By Invite Only Season 2, the AK VS AK actor said, "Vicky Kaushal and Katrina are together, that's true."