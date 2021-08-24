Katrina Kaif Shares Lovely Pictures Of Herself Amidst Shooting For Tiger 3 Shoot In Russia

Katrina Kaif is currently shooting for the much-awaited film Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan in St Petersburg Russia. The two were recently spotted leaving for the location by the paparazzi. Now amidst her shoot, Katrina made sure to treat her fans with some beautiful pictures of herself from Russia.

Talking about the pictures, Katrina Kaif can be seen sporting a printed purple tee that she has paired up with a polka-dotted blue skirt with floral prints. The Mere Brother Ki Dulhan actress can be seen flashing her beautiful smile in the pictures while posing in what looks like a garden. She captioned the same stating, "A day at the park" along with a tree and a red heart emoji. Take a look at the post.

Katrina Kaif also shared a video wherein she can be seen walking on the streets of Russia. The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actress then starts rubbing her shoulders due to the cold weather. She captioned it stating, "Out and about in the world" along with an earth emoji. Shershaah actress Kiara Advani also poured some love on the post. Take a look at the video.

Talking about Tiger 3, fans have been excited right from the inception of the film. The movie will be helmed by Maneesh Sharma and will be bankrolled by Yash Raj Films. Emraan Hashmi will be playing the main antagonist in the film.

Salman Khan's Look From Tiger 3 Gets Leaked; Actor Spotted Shooting A Chase Sequence In Russia

Earlier Salman Khan's look from the movie was leaked on social media and went viral soon. The actor was seen sporting a long brown beard in these clicks. Given that his role in the movie is that of a RAW agent, this could be one of the Dabangg 3 actor's disguises for a scene in Tiger 3. Later, the megastar was even spotted clicking pictures with his fans on the sets.

Tiger 3: Netizens Hail CISF Officer For Stopping Salman Khan For Check-In At Airport

Bollywood Hungama had quoted a source close to the film to reveal, "Tiger 3's shoot is currently taking place in the city of St Petersburg. The Russia schedule began with a grand car chase action sequence. The Indian and Russian units seemed very well prepared and also adhered to the Covid-19 safety guidelines. Also, the Russian authorities are providing complete cooperation so that the shoot takes place without any hiccups."