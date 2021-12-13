Katrina Kaif Shares New Wedding Pictures, Wherein She Is Seen Making Royal Entry As A Bride With Her Sisters

It's been a couple of days since Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married and netizens are absolutely in awe of the newlyweds' stunning pictures that they have been sharing on their social media handles. Earlier, Katrina and Vicky shared pictures from their 'varmala', 'haldi' and 'sangeet' ceremonies and now, the Sooryavanshi actress shared a few pictures of her royal entry before the 'varmala'.

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's Haldi Ceremony Pictures

In the pictures, Katrina is seen being accompanied by her sisters and she captioned the picture as, "Growing up, we sisters always protected each other. They are my pillars of strength and we keep each other grounded... May it always stay that way!"

Donning a bright coloured red lehenga, which was designed by ace designer Sabyasachi, Katrina looked heavenly gorgeous on her big day, and fans just couldn't take their eyes off her. Her simple yet stunning wedding look left her fans shedding happy tears.

Sharing more details about Katrina's bridal look, the Instagram page of Sabyasachi wrote, "The bride Katrina Kaif @katrinakaif chose a traditional Indian red bridal look. She wears a classic Sabyasachi red bridal lehenga in handwoven matka silk with fine tilla work and embroidered revival zardozi borders in velvet. In homage to the groom's Punjabi roots, her veil is custom-trimmed with handmade kiran. The lehenga is paired with bespoke bridal jewellery of uncut diamonds in 22k gold with hand strung pearls from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery @sabyasachijewelry."

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's Sangeet Ceremony Inside Details Are Unmissable!

Within a few minutes of being uploaded, Katrina's post received almost four lakhs likes on Instagram. Having said that, her wedding pictures have already garnered 12 million likes on Instagram, which she had shared on December 9, 2021.

Katrina and Vicky got married at Six Senses Fort in Rajasthan, in the presence of family and close friends.