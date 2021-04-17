Katrina Kaif Tests Negative For COVID-19, Expresses Gratitude To Her Fans

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif who had earlier tested positive for COVID-19 and was on a recovery spree for the past couple of days has now finally tested negative for the virus. She took to her social media handle to inform her fans and industry fraternity of the same. The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actor also expressed her gratitude to her fans and followers for showering her with love during this vulnerable phase.

Talking about the same, Katrina took to her social media handle to share a beautiful picture of hers wherein she can be seen sporting a yellow attire. Sharing the lovely candid click, the Ek Tha Tiger actor also had a sweet message for her fans. Katrina stated that she has tested negative for COVID-19 and was thankful to all the people who checked on her during this phase.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif Shares A Happy Selfie While Recovering From COVID-19, See Pic

The actor also stated that she received immense love during her recovery phase. She dropped a yellow heart emoji along with the post. Take a look at the post shared by the Mere Brother Ki Dulhan actor.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif Tests Positive For COVID-19

Earlier Katrina had announced her of testing positive for the virus in early April with an official statement on her social media handle. The statement read as "I have tested positive for COVID-19. Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately too."

The actor had also taken to her social media handle to share a lovely selfie of herself. The Tiger Zinda Hai actor could be seen sporting an oversized t-shirt in the picture. She captioned the same stating, "Just me for company." Take a look at the same.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will be seen in the movie Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar. The movie will also have a cameo by Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn. She will also be seen in the film Phone Booth alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The actor is expected to resume the shoot of her much-awaited film Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan.