katrina-kaif-tests-positive-for-covid-19

The second wave of novel Coronavirus is too scary, as every day, news of some or the other celebrity testing positive surfaces. Now, actress Katrina Kaif informed her fans that she has tested positive for COVID-19, and has immediately isolated herself.

The Ek Tha Tiger actress wrote on Instagram, "I have tested positive for COVID-19. Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately too."

She further wrote, "Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care."

Recently, B-town celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar informed their fans that they have tested positive for COVID-19.

Actors like Kartik Aaryan and Milind Soman, on the other hand, have recovered completely and have tested negative for COVID-19.

Coming back to Katrina, the actress was quite elated to kickstart the shoot of her upcoming project. A few days ago, she had updated on her Instagram page that she has returned to film sets for shoot, and it was speculated that she was shooting for Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan.

With respect to work, her forthcoming film Sooryavanshi, which also casts Akshay Kumar in the lead role, was supposed to hit the theatres on April 30, but now, the makers of the film have postponed its release date considering the situation of India w.r.t. spike in positive cases of COVID-19.

ALSO READ: Isabelle Kaif Reveals One Acting Tip That Katrina Kaif Gave Her; 'Everything Should Be A Little Exaggerated'

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif Shares Beautiful Birthday Wish For Shweta Bachchan, Calls Her Loveliest Human Being