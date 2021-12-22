Katrina Kaif To Begin Shooting For Merry Christmas Alongside Vijay Sethupathi This Week?

It was earlier reported that Katrina Kaif will soon bounce back to work after tying the knot with Vicky Kaushal on December 9, 2021. While there were speculations that the actress will resume shooting for the much-awaited Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan, now the latest buzz is that Katrina will be shooting for her other upcoming project that is the Sriram Raghavan starrer Merry Christmas. The movie also stars South sensation Vijay Sethupathi alongside her.

According to a news report in Etimes, Katrina Kaif will start shooting for the movie this week. The report further added that the shoot was supposed to begin on December 15 but now it seems that the schedule has clearly been delayed. The shooting will start in a studio in Mumbai.

Was Salman Khan First Choice For Katrina Kaif's Merry Christmas Before Vijay Sethupathi Came On Board?

Speculations are also rife that Merry Christmas may go on floors on December 25 that is indeed the day of Christmas. The movie has been bankrolled by Ramesh Taurani and is touted to be a 90-day schedule. This will also be the first time that Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi will be sharing the screen space with each other.

Katrina Kaif Visits Husband Vicky Kaushal's Parents' Home, Pairs Up Red Bangles With Sweatshirt And Glares

It was earlier reported that Vijay Sethupathi was not the first choice for Merry Christmas. Director Sriram Raghavan wanted superstar Salman Khan to play the main male lead in the same. It is also not a hidden fact that the onscreen pairing of Salman and Katrina Kaif never fails to entice the audience so it was not a surprise that this was the original choice of the Andhadhun director.

However, Salman Khan politely turned down the film as he felt that it was too small a film for a superstar like him. This is the second time when a collaboration between Sriram and Salman had failed to materialize. Raghavan had met the Hum Apke Hai Koun actor to discuss a potential collaboration on a thriller, but things didn't work out back then.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina Kaif will also be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan. Apart from this, she has the movie Phone Booth in her kitty alongside Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Katrina will then be seen in the movie Jee Le Zaraa opposite Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.