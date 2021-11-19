    For Quick Alerts
      Katrina Kaif To Change Her Name In Credits Of Tiger 3 After Wedding With Vicky Kaushal: Report

      Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding rumours have been making headlines for weeks. The Bollywood couple is expected to tie the knot in the month of December and move in together in a new home in Juhu, Mumbai. Now, new reports have revealed that the actress will be changing her name in the credits of her upcoming films.

      While the couple is yet to confirm the news, a new report in India Today has revealed that Katrina will be changing her name in the credits of her next release Tiger 3. The Salman Khan-starrer action entertainer is set to release in December as well, post Kaif's supposed wedding.

      A source told the portal that the decision of changing her name lies only with Katrina Kaif. "However, if she does decide to change her name, then the makers of Tiger 3 will credit her as Katrina Kaif Kaushal on the posters," the source was quoted.

      Reports have claimed that the two are getting hitched at a luxury hotel in Rajasthan and their managers have already begun prepping for the big day. The invites for the festivities between December 7 to 9 will also be sent out among close industry friends.

      Some of the prominent names from the Hindi film industry added to the guest list reportedly are Karan Johar, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Rohit Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal are among others.

      Story first published: Friday, November 19, 2021, 11:49 [IST]
      X