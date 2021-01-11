Katrina Kaif To Star Opposite Vijay Sethupathi In Sriram Raghavan's Next: Report

Sriram Raghavan Signs Katrina Kaif And Vijay Sethupathi For His Next Film

According to a report in Filmfare, Sriram Raghavan has roped in Vijay Sethupathi as the leading man in his next film. Katrina Kaif has been cast opposite the Vikram Vedha actor. The report further stated that the Andhadhun director has decided to go ahead with this film after putting Varun Dhawan starrer Ekkis on hold due to the business constraints because of the pandemic.

Katrina Kaif Has Some Interesting Projects In Her Kitty

Besides this film, the actress will also be seen in Akshay Kumar's cop film Sooryavanshi. The actress is also a part of Siddhant Chaturvedi-Ishaan Khatter's horror comedy Phone Bhoot, and will be reuniting with her Tiger Zinda Hai director Ali Abbas Zafar for a female superhero film.

The Buzz Around Vijay Sethupathi's Entry In Hindi Cinema

Since a very long time, there have been rumours about Vijay Sethupathi's foray in Hindi cinema. The South star was to make his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. Unfortunately, he had to drop out of the film. Some reports stated that Sethupathi bowed out of the film owing to date issues, while rumours also flew thick that the actor couldn't be a part of the Aamir Khan starrer after piling on extra kilos which went against his character in the film. Soon, it was confirmed that Vijay Sethupathi will be teaming up with Santosh Sivan for Mumbaikar which also stars Vikrant Massey and Sachin Khedekar.