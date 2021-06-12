Katrina Kaif Upset After Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Made Her Relationship With Vicky Kaushal Public?

With each passing day, speculations of Katrina Kaif dating Vicky Kaushal have only grown stronger. Recently Vicky was also spotted leaving the actress' residence which further fuelled these rumours. However, what really confirmed the same was actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor's confirmation of Katrina and Vicky being a couple in one of his latest interviews. It seems now that this has not gone down well with Katrina who is upset with Harsh Varrdhan for revealing her dating life in the public glare.

One of Katrina Kaif's close friend spoke to Spotboye about the same. The friend said that Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor had no business discussing the actress' love life on the chat show. The friend added that the Bhavesh Joshi Superhero actor barely knows Katrina and that even if he knew her, he should have asked for her permission before making such a revelation.

The Mere Brother Ki Dulhan actress' friend further revealed to the portal that she is treading carefully when it comes to her current relationship. The friend added that Katrina had been badly hurt with her previous relationship with actor Ranbir Kapoor and hence, she is keeping her current relationship under wraps. Talking about Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, he was asked in a chat show by Zoom Digital on which industry relationship rumour he believes is true or a PR move.

To this, the Mirzya actor had revealed, "Vicky and Katrina are together, that's true. Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don't know." His statement created quite a stir on social media especially amongst the fans of Katrina and Vicky who wanted to know whether there is any truth to their dating rumours.

Speculations have been rife for quite some time about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's love boat sailing strong. The two had also made some public appearances together like the Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship screening or gracing Isha Ambani Piramal's Holi bash and even testing COVID-19 positive one after another. The two were reportedly also vaccinated together as Vicky made an appearance on Katrina's Instagram story with her sister Isabelle Kaif. However, the Rajneeti actress had taken down the post soon.