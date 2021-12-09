Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's FIRST PICTURE From Wedding As Newlyweds Gets Leaked On Social Media

Finally, after a long wait, the first picture of newlyweds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal from their destination wedding in Rajasthan has surfaced on social media and we are completely in awe of their royal wedding. In the picture, Vicky and Katrina are seen on the top floor in between the fireworks and the guests are on the ground floor gazing at them. Now that their pictures are going viral on several social media platforms, netizens can't stop gushing over the new 'husband-wife' duo of B-town.

Picture Credit- Delhi Times

In the picture, Katrina and Vicky are seen walking near the corridors of the fort and the wide smile on their faces is too sweet to be missed.

One can also see that Katrina opted for a stunning red lehenga, while Vicky donned a cream-coloured shwerwani for their Punjabi-wedding. While it is not official who designed their wedding outfits, reports suggest that ace designer Sabyasachi was the in charge of Katrina and Vicky's wedding outfits.

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot at the Six Senses Fort, Barwara, in the presence of family members and close friends. Celebrities like Radhika Madan, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Sharvari Wagh, etc., marked their attendance at the wedding.

On one side, Katrina and Vicky's fans are exhilarated to see their leaked wedding pictures while on the other side, they are desperately waiting for the couple to share their wedding pictures on their social media accounts.

Well, we totally feel them!

FilmiBeat wishes Vicky and Katrina, a very happy married life!