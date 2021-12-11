Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's Haldi Ceremony: Couple Expresses Their Love For Each Other In Shades Of Yellow

While we are still obsessing over Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's stunning wedding pictures, the Tiger Zinda Hai actress took to social media to drop some more awesome-ness for us over the weekend. The diva shared some beautiful moments featuring her and Vicky from their haldi ceremony and we are already going 'hayeee' over them.

Katrina and Vicky's haldi ceremony was strictly a family affair. The actress captioned the pictures as, "Shukr. Sabr. Khushi. 💛♾." The first picture feature Katrina lovingly applying haldi on Vicky's cheek. In the second one, she is seen laughing heartily as rose petals are showered over her. The third picture has Katrina getting haldi applied on her face while she is seen sharing a candid moment with her family members in the last picture.

Have a look.

Katrina's colleagues from the industry including Ishaan Khatter and Anaita Shroff Adajania dropped emoticons on her pictures. Baar Baar Dekho director Nitya Mehra wrote, "Khushi hi Khushi ❤️❤️❤️❤️." Zoya Akhtar commented with two hearts and a hugging face emojis.

Vicky Kaushal also took to his Instagram handle to share a different set of pictures with the same caption.

Katrina and Vicky are seen beaming with joy in the first click. The second photo shows Vicky's father Sham Kaushal applying haldi to him while in the third one, the Uri actor shows off as 'dulha' swag. Katrina and Vicky have eyes only for each other in the final picture.

Vicky's Raazi co-star Amruta Khanvilkar gushed over the pictures and wrote, "Ohooooooo matlab pyaar dher saara pyaarrrrr." Ishaan Khatter and Zoya Akhtar dropped a bunch of heart emoticons in the comment section.

After keeping their relationship under wraps, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif finally had a royal wedding at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan on December 9, 2021. The nuptials was a low-key affair with the presence of only family members and their close friends. Post their wedding, the newlyweds flew back to Mumbai the next day. Vicky's father and action director Shaam who was greeted by the shutterbug at the airport handed out sweet boxes to them and thanked them for all the good wishes and blessings.