Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal's Latest Posts Will Prove That They Are Truly Enjoying Marital Bliss

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in an intimate yet dreamy ceremony in Rajasthan's Six Senses Fort Hotel on December 9. Since then the two have been sharing their enthralling wedding pictures and have also been basking in marital bliss. The newlyweds have now shared a mushy post wherein they can be seen holding each other's hands.

Talking about the same, Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram story to share a picture of her hand being intertwined with her husband Vicky Kaushal's hand. One can see the Mere Brother Ki Dulhan actress' Mehendi and Choodha clad hands. Katrina captioned the same stating, "Home" along with a red heart emoji. One can see a glimpse of the sea from their balcony or windowpane from where the picture seems to have been taken. This may mean that the couple has now shifted to their new home in Juhu that has a picturesque view of the sea.

Vicky Kaushal then shared the same picture of him holding his wife Katrina Kaif's hands. The Uri: The Surgical Strike actor captioned the same with a white heart sticker. Take a look at the post that was shared by a fan club of the couple on Instagram.

Meanwhile, earlier Katrina Kaif won the internet by sharing a glimpse of a tasty-looking Suji Halwa that she had made for her Pehli Rasoi ceremony. This traditional ceremony has the newly wedded bride cooking a dish for her in-laws. Later Vicky Kaushal also shared out major husband goals as he labelled the dish as the 'Best Halwa Ever.' The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress also shared a glimpse of her breath-taking Sojat Mehendi recently. There are speculations that the couple will be hosting a reception ceremony at JW Mariott Hotel today (December 20). However, there has been no confirmation to the same but Vicky and Katrina had a few days back, started distributing the reception invites to their friends from the industry.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding pictures were quick to go viral on social media. The couple's mutual gratitude message read as, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."