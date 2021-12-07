Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's Wedding Welcome Note Goes Viral, Asks Guests To 'Sit Back & Relax'

Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to tie the knot on December 9 in Rajasthan. The couple's wedding guests have also started arriving in the pink city. While all details about the ceremony are under wraps a picture of the welcome note for the guests is currently going viral on social media.

According to reports, some of the celebrities spotted at Jaipur airport on Tuesday include filmmaker Kabir Khan, actress Mini Mathur, Radhika Madan, Sharvari Wagh, Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia and others. All the guests are rumoured to be getting the royal treatment, the supposed welcome note asks the guest to relax and enjoy the celebrations while leaving their phones in their rooms.

The note read, "You are finally here! We hope you enjoy the road trip from Jaipur to Ranthambore. Please enjoy the refreshments that we have put together, while your journey through scenic villages and roads."

"Sit back, relax and brace yourselves for a fun-filled, exciting adventure! We request you to please leave your mobile phones in your respective rooms and refrain from posting pictures or using social media for any of the ceremonies and events. We can't wait to see you! Regards, Shaadi Squad," it added.

Take a look at the welcome note,

This picture of the note went viral after a video of the grand firework display and musical performance put up for the guests surfaced online. The wedding programmes are likely to be held between December 4 and December 12. The Sangeet ceremony will be held tonight, on December 7, followed by the 'Mehendi' ceremony and the traditional wedding ceremony. Reportedly a special reception will be held after the wedding ceremony on December 10 in Mumbai.

Apart from several stars spotted at the airport, overall 120 top Bollywood celebrities are reportedly expected to attend the wedding. Security has also been tightened in the entire area, and restrictions have been imposed on the movement of the common public.