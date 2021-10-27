Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Spotted Meeting Manager Amid December Wedding Rumours

Katrina Kaif and rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal are making headlines after reports claimed that the two are set to tie the knot in December 2021. The duo was snapped by the paparazzi on Tuesday night while visiting celebrity manager Reshma Shetty's office.

Their public appearance comes amid fresh reports of a December wedding. A leading daily claimed that their wedding outfits have also been finalised. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal reportedly arrived and left in separate cars and pictures of the same are going viral. Katrina Kaif seen in a green plaid shirt waved at the paparazzi, while Vicky who wore a white shirt with black pants gave a thumbs up to the camera.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky both are yet to confirm their dating rumours, but Vicky sent the Internet into a frenzy earlier this month after he told ETimes that he will "get engaged soon enough."

Katrina Kaif To Wear This Designer's Lehenga On Her Wedding? Reports

In an interview, the Sardar Udham actor was asked about the rumours of his engagement with the actress, to which he said, "The news was circulated by your friends (media). I'll get engaged soon enough, when the time is right. Uska bhi time aayega (the time will come)."

Recently, Katrina attended the screening of Vicky's movie, Sardar Udham and a clip from the event went viral. The video showed the two sharing a hug and talking to each other. Post watching the film, Katrina took to her Instagram and praised Vicky's performance in Shoojit Sircar's movie.

Vicky Kaushal Recalls His First Reaction When He Heard About Rumours Of His Roka With Katrina Kaif

She wrote, "Shoojit Sircar, what a vision, such a gripping beautiful film, pure unadulterated storytelling. Vicky Kaushal is just pure talent, raw, honest, heartbreaking."

Notably, fans across the country are convinced that the two started dating amid the pandemic and are cheering up for the B-town's rumoured couple.