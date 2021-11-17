Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Supervise Decor Of Their New Home Together, Will Move In After Wedding: Report

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif who are supposedly tying the knot in December 2021, are also set to move into a new home sometime soon. According to a source, the couple is currently supervising the decor of the new home together.

An ETimes report revealed that Vicky Kaushal has bought a home for the two in Juhu. A source told the portal that they will be occupying an apartment on the 8th floor, the entire floor of the building is set to be one house.

The report added that the decor is being done at a good pace and Vicky and Katrina are expected to occupy their new home sometime in December, possibly after the wedding. Katrina is often spotted dropping by and taking an active interest in the decor and other arrangements. "Sometimes she comes with Vicky, sometimes alone," the source added.

Meanwhile, Vicky and Katrina are yet to confirm the wedding reports. But the rumoured lovebirds are getting hitched in a lavish ceremony from 7 to 9 December. They have reportedly booked a 700-year-old heritage site turned into a resort - Six senses fort Barwara in Madhopur, Rajasthan. Their managers have started all the prep for the wedding and hotels, car rentals have been booked in bulk by the team to receive guests too.

Kat and Vicky have reportedly been in a relationship for nearly 2 years now and spent several holidays together during the pandemic with their siblings, Sunny Kaushal and Isabelle Kaif.