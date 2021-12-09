Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal To Take 7 Pheras Between 3:30 And 3:45 Pm In The Afternoon Today?

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's fans are surely in a celebratory mood today as the couple is just some time away from tying the knot at Rajasthan's Six Senses Fort Barwara Resort in Sawai Madhopur. The couple also had their lavish Sangeet ceremony yesterday (December 8). Now the latest buzz is that the time of the marriage is said to be today (December 9) in the afternoon.

A source close to the wedding festivities has informed Pinkvilla that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will be taking their 7 Pheras between 3:30 and 3:45 pm today in the afternoon. The source further added that the couple will be getting married in a wedding Mandap that will be facing a temple. Apart from this, another delightful revelation has been coming up about the duo's Sangeet ceremony. According to the reports, amongst their other hit tracks and other Punjabi songs, Katrina performed in her popular dance number 'Chikni Chameli' from the movie Agneepath.

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's Wedding: All You Need To Know About Their Grand Entry To The Mandap

It was earlier reported that Katrina Kaif will make her way towards the wedding venue in a Doli while her groom Vicky Kaushal will enter the main ceremony on a carriage drawn by seven white horses. An India Today report stated a source as saying that the couple will be taking their Pheras in an opulent mandap made of glass. After tying the knot in the afternoon hours today, the duo will be hosting a grand reception in the evening for the guests.

Katrina Kaif Chose A Pink Lehenga For Her Sangeet Ceremony With Vicky Kaushal?

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding festivities kickstarted on Tuesday (December 7) with the Mehendi ceremony followed by Haldi and Sangeet ceremonies that took place yesterday. As per an ETimes report, about 20 people attended the Haldi ceremony while the Sangeet ceremony which took place near the poolside saw the presence of over 90 guests. Meanwhile, one also hears that Vicky and Katrina have sold their wedding video rights to an OTT giant for Rs 80 crore.

It was earlier reported that Katrina Kaif had opted for a pink Lehenga for her Sangeet ceremony. The Lehenga was designed reportedly by Falguni and Shane Peacock. Vicky Kaushal was said to opt for a Sherwani with roses printed on it.