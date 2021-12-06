Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Will Not Be Taking A Break For Honeymoon: Report

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal who are reportedly tying the knot this week in Jaipur will not be taking a break post the lavish wedding. Actors are known to take the time out for long breaks post weddings but the duo have several films lined up and will return to work immediately.

A report revealed that Katrina is expected to start filming for the Ramesh Taurani produced, and Sriram Raghavan directorial film Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi soon after her wedding reception in Mumbai.

A source close to the actress revealed that while Kaif tried to move the dates it wasn't possible. She has also been busy wrapping up Salman Khan's Tiger 3 and has another delayed project with Ali Abbas Zafar in the pipeline. Talking about Super Soldier, the source added, "Ali wanted to shoot the part film by November this year, and Katrina's dates for Tiger 3 didn't allow her to do that. There have been all sorts of rumours going on about the project, but we are told that Ali will work on it after his shoot with Shahid Kapoor for his new film is over."

Katrina Kaif Has Opted For THIS Luxurious Shoe Brand For Her Wedding With Vicky Kaushal?

Katrina and Zafar have worked together on several films and if reports are to be believed, Vicky and Kat's roka ceremony also took place at the filmmaker's home during Diwali. Meanwhile, the actress is also expected to begin promoting her upcoming horror-comedy Phone Bhoot, for director Gurmmeet Singh. The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.

"She has to ideally wrap the Ali project after shooting Merry Christmas and Tiger 3 and promoting Phone Bhoot and then see if she has time for jetting off to one of her favourite destinations with her to be husband Vicky," the source added.

Kiara Advani Denies Being Part Of The Guest List At Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif's Wedding

In the coming year, Katrina will also begin preparing for her role in the all-female lead road trip film co-starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Alia Bhatt. But the Farhan Akhtar directorial will go on floor in September 2022.