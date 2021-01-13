Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi's Next With Sriram Raghavan To Go On Floors In April; Details Out

Katrina Kaif Wants To Explore Different Characters

The entertainment portal quoted a source as saying, "Katrina has been on the look out to explore different characters in this phase of her career, and when Sriram offered her the part, she was instantly on board the film. While Katrina already is committed to doing Tiger 3 from March with Salman Khan, she worked on her date diaries and will be juggling between Sriram's next and the Maneesh Sharma directed action thriller for a brief period in the summer."

Sriram Raghavan's Next With Katrina Kaif And Vijay Sethupathi Is Inspired By A Short Story

"While the Arun Khetarpal biopic with Varun Dhawan was set to be Sriram's next after Andhadhun, the film got pushed owing to the on-going pandemic. The script demanded him to shoot in a particular climate and stratosphere, and Ekkis will go on floors around September 2021 now. With ample of free time in hand, Sriram thought of making a quickie of sorts in between, and get another story close to his heart to the spectacle," the source told Pinkvilla.

Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi's Film Is Based In Pune

The source further revealed, "It's a high concept film, and be made on a controlled budget. Sriram has a close and rather emotional connect with Pune, and like Ek Hasina Thi, Johnny Gaddar, Badlapur and Andhadhun, even this one is based in Pune. The filmmaker is planning one marathon schedule in the city with his entire cast, including Katrina and Vijay."