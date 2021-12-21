Katrina Kaif Visits Husband Vicky Kaushal's Parents' Home, Pairs Up Red Bangles With Sweatshirt And Glares

Katrina Kaif was spotted visiting her husband Vicky Kaushal's parents' home in Andheri, Mumbai earlier today (December 21). Vicky's parents Sham Kaushal and Veena Kaushal reside in Andheri's Oberoi Springs and the newly wedded bride was spotted visiting the same. The actress made a stylish statement during the same.

The paparazzi spotted Katrina Kaif in her car where she was seen sporting a white sweatshirt and black glares. The Mere Brother Ki Dulhan actress was also seen wearing her red Chodas. For the unversed, Vicky Kaushal's parents were reportedly spotted at Katrina and Vicky's new Juhu home for a Puja. The ceremony was attended by the newlywed's close family and friends. Take a look at the pictures of the actress.

Meanwhile, the couple recently shared a mushy post with each other wherein they can be seen holding each other's hands. Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram story to share a picture of her hand being intertwined with Vicky Kaushal's hand. One can see the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress' Mehendi and Choodha clad hands. Katrina had captioned the same stating, "Home" along with a red heart emoji. One can see a glimpse of the sea from their balcony or windowpane from where the picture seems to have been captured. This may mean that the couple has now shifted to their new house in Juhu that has a picturesque view of the sea.

Vicky Kaushal also shared the same picture of him holding his wife Katrina Kaif's hands. The Uri: The Surgical Strike actor captioned the picture with a white heart sticker. Take a look at the post that was shared by a fan club of the couple on their Instagram account.

Meanwhile, earlier Katrina Kaif won the internet by sharing a glimpse of a delicious Suji Halwa that she had made for her Pehli Rasoi ceremony. This traditional ceremony has the newly wedded bride cooking a delicacy for her in-laws. Later Vicky Kaushal also shelled out major husband goals as he labelled the dish as the 'Best Halwa Ever.' The Tiger Zinda Hai actress also shared a glimpse of her breath-taking Sojat Mehendi recently. The two are expected to host a lavish reception ceremony for their friends from the industry soon.