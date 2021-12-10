Katrina Kaif's Wedding Guest Singer Manj Musik On Her Sangeet; 'I Can See The Punjabi Coming Out Of You Now'

Singer Manj Musik who performed at Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's big fat wedding in Rajasthan, took to his Instagram page to congratulate the couple on their new beginning as newlyweds, and spilled the beans about their crazy sangeet party.

He wrote, "All i can say is EPIC EPIC WEDDING...BHANGRA BHANGRA BHANGRA!! Lol ....BIG CONGRATS @vickykaushal09 and @katrinakaif you guys looked beautiful together!!! Dream wedding for a dream couple!!"

"Thank you so much for having me and @nindykaur come out to entertain you and your beautiful family and friends!! Vicky veer your the craziest dancer EVER!! Kat you looked stunning and full of happiness..i can see the Punjabi coming out of you now lol but I'm glad we could rep the UK massive for you and bring a lil Manj & Nindy RDB flare to your night!! EPIC WEDDING! X Big up @desifrenzy my G! Patron crew," added Manj Musik.

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's Sangeet Ceremony Inside Details Are Unmissable!

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot yesterday (December 9, 2021), in the presence of family members and close friends. Reportedly, they started dating each other in 2019 and within two years, they became so fond of each other that they decided to take their relationship to the next level!

Sharing their wedding pictures on their Instagram pages, the duo wrote, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."

Katrina Kaif's Net Worth And Her Remuneration Will Leave You Flabbergasted

While the wedding of Vicky and Katrina is over, netizens have been wondering if the duo will throw a reception party for their industry friends. As of now, nothing is confirmed.