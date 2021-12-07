Katrina Kaif's Wedding: Memes Featuring Salman Khan And Ranbir Kapoor Go Viral On Internet

Ever since Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal arrived in Rajasthan for their wedding, netizens have been going berserk on social media. On one side, they are extremely excited to see Katrina as a bride while on the other side, they are busy trolling her ex-boyfriends Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor. It's known to all that Katrina dated Salman and Ranbir before saying yes to Vicky. Now that, she has finally kickstarted her wedding festivities with her beau Kaushal, people can't stop going gaga over the lovebirds.

Having said that, several memes featuring Salman and Ranbir are going viral on social media. While some are upright funny, others might offend the fans of Salman and Ranbir.

When bodyguards refused to allow Selmon Bhai to enter in the #KatrinaVickywedding pic.twitter.com/oncQLhQXWc — 𝙰𝚔𝚍𝚊𝚜 𝙷𝚊𝚢𝚊𝚝 (@Akdas_Hayat) December 7, 2021

Nonetheless, Katrina's wedding has become one hot topic of discussion on social media and netizens are desperate to get the inside glimpse of the wedding. From what the couple will be wearing to who all will attend their wedding, they want to know each and every inside detail of Vicky-Katrina's wedding.

The duo will celebrate their wedding events from 7th to 9th December 2021 at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur, which is located at a 30 minutes distance from Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan.