Katrina Kaif Will Go On A Break For One Month Before Her Speculated Wedding With Vicky Kaushal?

The rumours surrounding Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding refuses to die down. Despite the actress refusing the same, rumour mills are abuzz that the couple is going to have a lavish wedding in the month of December this year. Now the latest buzz is that Katrina will be going on a break for a month before her wedding presumably to take charge of the preparations.

According to a news report in BollywoodLife, Katrina Kaif is currently on a promotional spree for her recent film Sooryavanshi. After the release of the same, the Mere Brother Ki Dulhan actress is looking forward to shooting Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan. However, the source added that Salman will only be shooting for the espionage flick next year after he wraps up his portions for the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathan. Now, that Shah Rukh is breathing a sigh of relief post his son Aryan Khan's bail on the alleged drug case, Pathan will be shot again in the month of December.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif will therefore be taking a month-long break after the promotions of Sooryavanshi and before Tiger 3's shoot to reportedly make preparations for her speculated wedding with Vicky Kaushal. The news report also mentioned that the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress has invited Salman Khan along with his entire family to her wedding. Talking about Katrina and Vicky's wedding venue, the couple will be tying the knot at the Six Senses Fort, Barwara. It's a luxury resort in Sawai Madhopur which is located just 30 minutes away from Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's rumoured wedding festivities will be taking place between December 7 and 9 and reportedly the hotel has stopped taking bookings for the other tourists between that time frame. It is also speculated that the couple will have a traditional ceremony and a church wedding before a grand reception at this royal venue. Not only this but Vicky and Katrina will be opting for bridal attire by ace designer Sabyasachi for their special day. Earlier it was reported by ETimes that the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor's father Sham Kaushal is not responding to people who are congratulating him in advance.