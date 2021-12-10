Katrina Kaif Wore A Unique Kaleera For Her Wedding With Vicky Kaushal; Read More Details

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got hitched in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their family members and friends on December 9 at the Six Senses Fort Bawara in Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan. The newly-weds later took to social media to drop some eye-popping pictures from their wedding.

Katrina Kaif made for a ravishing bride in a red lehenga designed by Sabyasachi and the glow was evident on her face. The ace designer spilled the beans about Katrina's bridal outfit on his Instagram page and wrote, "The bride Katrina Kaif @katrinakaif wears a classic Sabyasachi red bridal lehenga in handwoven matka silk with fine tilla work and meticulously embroidered revival zardozi borders in velvet. In homage to the groom's Punjabi roots, her veil is custom-trimmed with handmade kiran in hand-beaten silver electroplated in gold. The lehenga is paired with bespoke bridal jewellery of uncut diamonds in 22k gold detailed with hand strung pearls from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery @sabyasachijewelry."

Speaking about those breathtaking pictures, what caught everyone's attention was bride's 'kaleeras' and red choodas with kundan kadas.

For those who don't know, the unique kaleeras were styled by celebrity designer Anaita Shroff Adajania and customized by Rahul Luthra and Mrinalini Chandra. The bride wore smaller tasseled Kaleeras along with pretty gold & red tasseled long kaleeras. Rahul spilled the beans about this fine piece of jewellery on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Keeping gold as the main element, kaleeras were sketched & curated with handmade tassels/Balls gold beads with multiple chattar handcrafted in gold & Red enamelled details over days of work at RaAbta Headquarters In Delhi."

In another post, he gave fans a sneak-peek into what went behind the making of the kaleeras and wrote, "It's been a memorable journey with you @anaitashroffadajania And thank you @mayurinivekar for coordinating it so well last minute ♥️ Congratulations newly weds @katrinakaif @vickykaushal09 ✨."

As per reports, during the wedding, Katrina also sported a rectangular blue platinum ring which featured a double row of round brilliant diamonds soured from Tiffany Soleste worth Rs 7,41,000. Her groom on the other hand wore a platinum Tiffany Classic wedding ring worth Rs 1,28,580, stated a report in Pinkvilla.