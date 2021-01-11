Katrina, Vicky, Madhuri, Rakul And Others Congratulate Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli As They Welcome Daughter

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their first child today on January 11, 2021. The couple were blessed with a baby girl in the afternoon and the news was shared by Virat on his Instagram account. The Indian skipper stated that they felt blessed to start this new chapter of their lives whilst informing that their newly born daughter and wife are doing fine. In his online note, he also requested people to let them have their privacy.

As soon as Virat broke the news, the couple was flooded with congratulatory messages on social media from fans and well-wishers including from both the film fraternity as well as the sports circle in the comments section. Anushka’s Zero co-star Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and many others congratulated them.

Ishaan Khatter commented a red heart emoji while Bipasha Basu wrote, "Congratulations. God bless the little baby angel." Dia Mirza wrote, "such wonderful news!!! Congratulations," while Neha Dhupia said, "Congratulations ... welcome to the best phase of your lives @anushkasharma @virat.kohli." Shreya Ghoshal wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to you both @virat.kohli @anushkasharma. God bless the beautiful family" and Rakul Preet Singh dropped, "Omgggg Congratulationsssss."

On the other hand, Madhuri Dixit took to Twitter and wrote "Congratulations @imVkohli @AnushkaSharma. May god shower his choicest blessings on you & your little angel." Sachin Tendulkar also tweeted, "Congratulations @imVkohli & @AnushkaSharma on the arrival of the little angel in your lives! May her life be blessed with good health & love." Anushka’s Pari co-star Parambrata Chattopadhyay too congratulated them with a tweet that said, "Heartiest congratulations to @imVkohli & @AnushkaSharma on this wonderful news.

Congratulations @imVkohli @AnushkaSharma. May god shower his choicest blessings on you & your little angel 😘🤗 https://t.co/mVTlFSxtMm — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) January 11, 2021

Riteish Deshmukh wrote, "Many Congratulations @AnushkaSharma & @imVkohli - this is such great news!!! May god bless your family with great health, happiness & abundance of love." Besides Riteish, his wife Genelia also had a sweet message for the new parents. She congratulated them and wrote, Congratulations dear @AnushkaSharma and @imVkohli

.. Welcome to this mad crazy ride but also truly truly magical.. Warmest Regards”

Many Congratulations @AnushkaSharma & @imVkohli - this is such great news!!! May god bless your family with great health, happiness & abundance of love. https://t.co/eFr9TEPpH2 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 11, 2021

Besides B Town stars, cricketers David Warner, Hardik Pandya, Virender Sehwag, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishi Dhawan, Surya Kumar Yadav, Irrfan Pathan, Krunal Pandya, Harbhajan Singh and Shikhar Dhawan congratulated Virat and Anushka.

Congratulations @imVkohli & @AnushkaSharma on the arrival of the little angel in your lives!



May her life be blessed with good health & love. https://t.co/AgPdz6HALM — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 11, 2021

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Welcome Baby Girl! Cricketer Makes Announcement On Social Media

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma And Hubby Virat Kohli Celebrate Pregnancy News With RCB Team, Watch Video