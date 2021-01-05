    For Quick Alerts
      Kedarnath Writer Kanika Dhillon Gets Married To Himanshu Sharma; Taapsee Pannu Showers Love On The NewlyWeds

      After getting engaged in December last year, popular screenwriters Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma recently got hitched in a private ceremony. While Kanika is known for penning films like Manmarziyaan, Kedarnath, Judgmentall Hai Kya and Guilty, Himanshu has collaborated with Aanand L Rai on films like Raanjhanaa and Tanu Weds Manu.

      Kanika took to her Instagram page to share a few pictures of her wedding ceremony. Have a look at them.

      Kanika Dhillon shared a few snaps of her wedding rituals and captioned them as, "Here is to #2021. #newbeginnings #himanshusharma."

      Later, Kanika posted some more pictures from her wedding. Dressed in a bright pink outfit with golden embroidery, the writer made for a pretty bride. On the other hand, Himanshu donned a white kurta-pyjama with a mustard coloured Nehru jacket.

      As soon as Kanika shared her wedding pictures, her B-town pals congratulated her for the new beginning. While Taapsee Pannu dropped a heart and a hugging face emoticon. "Congrats Kanika. Many blissings ❤️," wrote Lakshmi Manchu. "KaniManshu ko Badhaai ho 💐💐💐," read Gajraj Rao's comment.

      Kanika's first marriage with filmmaker Prakash Kovelamudi ended in 2019, while Himanshu was previously in a relationship with actress Swara Bhaskar. Kanika and Himanshu dated for a year before tying the knot.

      Story first published: Tuesday, January 5, 2021, 13:10 [IST]
      X